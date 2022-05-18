Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Revelation Biosciences (OTCMKTS:REVB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of REVB stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. Revelation Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29.

In other news, Director George F. Tidmarsh purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Revelation Biosciences stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Revelation Biosciences, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:REVB Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.55% of Revelation Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revelation Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Revelation Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical -stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development or commercialization of innate immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is REVTx-99, an anti -viral nasal drop for the prevention or treatment of respiratory viral infections, as well as for the prevention or treatment of nasal congestion due to allergies or chronic rhinosinusitis.

