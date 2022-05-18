Reviewing MaxCyte (MXCT) and Its Peers

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) is one of 39 public companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare MaxCyte to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get MaxCyte alerts:

This table compares MaxCyte and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MaxCyte $33.89 million -$19.08 million -26.53 MaxCyte Competitors $2.80 billion $101.15 million 10.98

MaxCyte’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MaxCyte. MaxCyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MaxCyte and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxCyte 0 0 5 0 3.00 MaxCyte Competitors 104 761 1299 30 2.57

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 46.71%. Given MaxCyte’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MaxCyte has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares MaxCyte and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxCyte -41.15% -7.39% -6.78% MaxCyte Competitors -260.93% -8.27% -2.98%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.9% of MaxCyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of MaxCyte shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MaxCyte peers beat MaxCyte on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

MaxCyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc., a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering. The company also provides disposable processing assemblies (PAs) to process and electroporate cells; and accessories supporting PAs, such as electroporation buffer solution and software protocols. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.