Reviewing SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) & Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Rating) and Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and Teleflex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SANUWAVE Health $4.06 million 8.92 -$30.94 million N/A N/A Teleflex $2.81 billion 4.89 $485.37 million $10.29 28.45

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than SANUWAVE Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.9% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Teleflex shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Teleflex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

SANUWAVE Health has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teleflex has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for SANUWAVE Health and Teleflex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Teleflex 0 5 7 0 2.58

Teleflex has a consensus price target of $389.75, indicating a potential upside of 33.13%. Given Teleflex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Teleflex is more favorable than SANUWAVE Health.

Profitability

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and Teleflex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SANUWAVE Health -262.90% N/A -143.35% Teleflex 17.31% 17.24% 9.08%

Summary

Teleflex beats SANUWAVE Health on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SANUWAVE Health (Get Rating)

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures. The company's lead regenerative product is the dermaPACE device for treating diabetic foot ulcers. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps to restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. The company also focuses on applying its Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression technology in wound healing, orthopedic, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac conditions. In addition, it offers UltraMIST, non-contact and non-thermal ultrasound therapy device used to treat diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, deep tissue pressure injuries, and surgical wounds; and orthoPACE system to treat tendinopathies and acute and nonunion fractures. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

About Teleflex (Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site. The company also offers interventional products, which consists of various coronary catheters, structural heart therapies, and peripheral intervention and cardiac assist products that are used by interventional cardiologists and radiologists, and vascular surgeons; and Arrow branded catheters, Guideline and Trapliner catheters, the Manta Vascular Closure, and Arrow Oncontrol devices. It provides anesthesia products, such as airway and pain management products to support hospital, emergency medicine, and military channels; and surgical products, including metal and polymer ligation clips, and fascial closure surgical systems that are used in laparoscopic surgical procedures, percutaneous surgical systems, and other surgical instruments. The company also offers interventional urology products comprising the UroLift System, an invasive technology for treating lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia; and respiratory products, including oxygen and aerosol therapies, spirometry, and ventilation management products for use in various care settings. It provides urology products, such as catheters, urine collectors, and catheterization accessories and products for operative endourology; and bladder management services. The company serves hospitals and healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and home care markets. The company was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

