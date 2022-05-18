Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.83

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.83 and last traded at $26.96, with a volume of 35062 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.23.

RVLV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Revolve Group from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.32.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.78 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 64,003 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $3,471,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,202 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $1,732,812.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,785 shares of company stock worth $19,149,373 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1,478.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 200.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

