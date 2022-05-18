Rhumbline Advisers Buys 3,454 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Nordson were worth $38,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 1,412.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Nordson by 2,740.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $215.68 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $197.20 and a twelve month high of $272.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.55 and its 200 day moving average is $236.96.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.40.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

