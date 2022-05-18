Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $33,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 312.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $163.68 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.57 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.01 and its 200-day moving average is $230.91. The company has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.24, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

