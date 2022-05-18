Rhumbline Advisers Has $35.01 Million Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,796 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of Incyte worth $35,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Incyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 577.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 292,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.74 per share, for a total transaction of $19,845,923.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte stock opened at $75.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.55. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $88.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

