Rhumbline Advisers Has $38.62 Million Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,982 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Fortive worth $38,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 295.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $59.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.42.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $37,439.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,379 shares of company stock valued at $215,546 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortive (Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.