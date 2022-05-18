Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $31,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RS. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $191.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $211.65.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.75.
In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.06, for a total value of $1,960,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,060.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total value of $3,089,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,634 shares of company stock valued at $24,280,557 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
About Reliance Steel & Aluminum (Get Rating)
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS)
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.