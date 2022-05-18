Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 23,022 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,022 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of PerkinElmer worth $36,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 463.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $147.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.16. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.37 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.48 and a 200-day moving average of $174.83.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.58%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

