Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Quanta Services worth $32,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 35.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,933,000 after acquiring an additional 184,705 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Quanta Services by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Quanta Services by 339.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 212,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 163,960 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,614,936.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PWR opened at $113.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.45. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.40 and a 52-week high of $140.04. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PWR. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.55.

Quanta Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.