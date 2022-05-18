Ripio Credit Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,350.00 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 18th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and $2,350.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00049947 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000793 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

