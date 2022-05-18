Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 669,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 11.6% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $34,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324,742 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,801,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,196 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,363,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,389 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.45. 13,133,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,244,014. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day moving average of $48.83. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

