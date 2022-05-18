Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Has $261,000 Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 135.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $56.34. 84,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,666. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 3.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 461.55%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VTR. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.35.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

