Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,768 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after buying an additional 1,812,033 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,770,000 after purchasing an additional 411,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,911,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,758,000 after purchasing an additional 193,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,823 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,023,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,176,000 after purchasing an additional 156,469 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $6.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.53. 33,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,190. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.75. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $178.19 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.