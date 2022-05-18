Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Sells 647 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 3.3% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 18,571 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,865,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after buying an additional 566,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $7.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,883. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $231.95 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.44.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

