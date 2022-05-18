Riverstone Energy Partners V, Sells 48,498 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 48,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $930,191.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,870,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,220,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Riverstone Energy Partners V, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,900 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $55,274.00.

On Thursday, April 28th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 11,800 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $224,554.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 8,444 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $161,111.52.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 128,892 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,576,551.08.

On Monday, April 18th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 128,039 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $2,574,864.29.

On Thursday, April 14th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 237,001 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $4,725,799.94.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 62,843 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $1,205,328.74.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $69,640,000.00.

Shares of Talos Energy stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.12. 1,910,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,960. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $382.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TALO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Talos Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Talos Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Talos Energy by 85.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 159.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

