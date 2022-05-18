RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th.

NYSE RLX opened at $1.98 on Friday. RLX Technology has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of -0.84.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $298.84 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RLX Technology will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,269,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,218,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,034,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,392,000 after acquiring an additional 257,261 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,976,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,910,000 after acquiring an additional 465,658 shares during the period. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 663.0% during the 1st quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

