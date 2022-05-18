Robonomics.network (XRT) Market Capitalization Tops $4.00 Million

Robonomics.network (XRT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 18th. Over the last week, Robonomics.network has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar. Robonomics.network has a total market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $482,525.00 worth of Robonomics.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Robonomics.network coin can now be bought for $4.26 or 0.00014674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,994.05 or 0.99945302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002220 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Robonomics.network Coin Profile

XRT is a coin. Robonomics.network’s total supply is 9,077,870 coins and its circulating supply is 940,479 coins. Robonomics.network’s official message board is blog.aira.life . Robonomics.network’s official Twitter account is @AIRA_Robonomics . The official website for Robonomics.network is robonomics.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Airalab Robonomics Network enables direct robot-to-robot and robot-to-human communication by creating a marketplace of robot liability contracts. The protocol makes it possible to connect a variety of different robots to the market of robots' liabilities existing on Ethereum for the direct sale of data from robot sensors, ordering of logistics services, and organization ordering of personalized products by fully automated enterprises. It is an open-source protocol that it's launching on the Ethereum network. “

