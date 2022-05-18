Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.05% of Rockwell Automation worth $20,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,620,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,064,488,000 after buying an additional 30,169 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,877,000 after buying an additional 51,375 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,612,000 after buying an additional 191,618 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,280,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,529,000 after buying an additional 30,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,116,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,290,000 after buying an additional 42,375 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $204.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.10 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $261.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.06.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.