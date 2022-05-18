Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $195.45

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $195.45 and last traded at $196.81, with a volume of 13077 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $204.24.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $261.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.06.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.18. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,111,000 after acquiring an additional 261,227 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,690,607,000 after acquiring an additional 120,708 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,877,000 after acquiring an additional 51,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

