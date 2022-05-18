Rocky Brands, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Rocky Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Rocky Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 9.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rocky Brands to earn $6.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Shares of Rocky Brands stock traded down $1.85 on Wednesday, hitting $37.21. 11 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,772. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.75. Rocky Brands has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $167.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rocky Brands will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCKY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Rocky Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 37,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, NEOS, Ranger, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

