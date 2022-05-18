RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) will announce $1.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. RPM International posted sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year sales of $6.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.21 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 25.48%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

RPM International stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.19. 446,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.82 and its 200-day moving average is $88.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $123,319.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,525 shares in the company, valued at $545,163.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in RPM International during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in RPM International by 117.8% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 179,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 97,327 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in RPM International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 12.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 21,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

