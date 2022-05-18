Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts predict that Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sabre’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.46). Sabre posted earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabre will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sabre.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SABR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $311,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $39,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,231 shares of company stock worth $366,203 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 36.5% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,479,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,310,000 after purchasing an additional 395,322 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the first quarter valued at about $727,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the first quarter valued at about $5,772,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 5.6% during the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 100,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 10.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 396,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 36,345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SABR stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.03. 8,326,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,167,114. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48.

Sabre Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabre (SABR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.