SafeBlast (BLAST) Reaches Market Cap of $932,998.81

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 18th. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $932,998.81 and approximately $213,277.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,860.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.46 or 0.00671312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00182685 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00016078 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

