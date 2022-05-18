Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Down 9.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) fell 9.7% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock to $15.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sana Biotechnology traded as low as $4.54 and last traded at $4.56. 44,587 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,667,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

In other Sana Biotechnology news, Director Patrick Y. Yang purchased 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $204,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 1,346.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $863.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.31.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($1.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

