SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Plans Annual Dividend of $2.66

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 2.66 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19.

SAP has a payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SAP to earn $4.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.1%.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $99.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. SAP has a one year low of $94.79 and a one year high of $151.48.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAP will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAP. TheStreet downgraded shares of SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from €135.00 ($140.63) to €115.00 ($119.79) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SAP from €152.00 ($158.33) to €142.00 ($147.92) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 21.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at about $245,000.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

