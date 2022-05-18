Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

STRC stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sarcos Technology and Robotics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarcos Technology and Robotics news, Director Brian D. Finn acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,258.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian D. Finn acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,043.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRC. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and sells robotic systems. Its robotic systems augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. The company's mobile robotic systems include the Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton; Guardian XT, a highly dexterous mobile robot perform; Guardian GT, a force-multiplying dexterous robotic system; and Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system.

