SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Holdings Cut by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $7,539,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications stock opened at $325.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $342.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.75. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $283.52 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.16 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.72%.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,835 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.67.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

