Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a payout ratio of 39.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of SWM opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $903.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.03. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $46.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.70.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International ( NYSE:SWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $390.40 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Keenan purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.20 per share, with a total value of $235,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi acquired 1,000 shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $27,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $190,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets.

