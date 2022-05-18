Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Shares of SWM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.08. 2,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,616. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $46.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $895.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International ( NYSE:SWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $390.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.20 per share, with a total value of $235,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 71.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 12.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 258,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after buying an additional 27,865 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International (Get Rating)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.