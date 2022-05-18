Science Group (LON:SAG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $417.82

Shares of Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 417.82 ($5.15) and traded as low as GBX 371.26 ($4.58). Science Group shares last traded at GBX 372.55 ($4.59), with a volume of 18,202 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 406.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 417.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of £177.10 million and a PE ratio of 16.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Science Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. Science Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers applied science, product development, technology advisory, regulatory, and compliance services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, and energy sectors.

