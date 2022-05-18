Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $68.07

Scotgold Resources Limited (LON:SGZ – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.07 ($0.84) and traded as low as GBX 62.10 ($0.77). Scotgold Resources shares last traded at GBX 63.20 ($0.78), with a volume of 795 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £39.88 million and a P/E ratio of -8.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 65.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.82, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Scotgold Resources Limited engages in the mine development and mineral exploration businesses in Australia, Scotland, France, and Portugal. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It focuses on the development of Cononish project located in the Grampian Highlands of Scotland. The company also holds interest in the Grampian project comprising 13 option agreements covering an area of approximately 3000 square kilometers located in Scotland.

