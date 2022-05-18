Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $68.07

Scotgold Resources Limited (LON:SGZ – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.07 ($0.84) and traded as low as GBX 62.10 ($0.77). Scotgold Resources shares last traded at GBX 63.20 ($0.78), with a volume of 795 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of £39.88 million and a P/E ratio of -8.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 65.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.82, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.12.
Scotgold Resources Company Profile (LON:SGZ)
