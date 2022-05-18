Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €75.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) received a €75.00 ($78.13) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 34.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on G24. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($81.25) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($72.92) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($66.67) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €73.00 ($76.04) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.70 ($69.48) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of ETR:G24 opened at €56.20 ($58.54) on Monday. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €46.90 ($48.85) and a 1 year high of €73.36 ($76.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €56.13 and its 200-day moving average price is €57.25.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

