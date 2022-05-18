scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SCPH opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. scPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01.

SCPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on scPharmaceuticals to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 270,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 76.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 34,438 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 348,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

