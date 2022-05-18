Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.10-$8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.60-$9.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.90.

NYSE:SRE traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,482,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,924. Sempra has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $173.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.40 and a 200-day moving average of $143.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.48%.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

