Serco Group (LON:SRP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $136.83

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.83 ($1.69) and traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.85). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 149.50 ($1.84), with a volume of 3,914,709 shares traded.

SRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.28) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.34) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.00) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Serco Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 177 ($2.18).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 145.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 137.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.61 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

In related news, insider Rupert Soames sold 117,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.85), for a total transaction of £176,409 ($217,466.72).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

