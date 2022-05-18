Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 635 ($7.83).

SHB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 560 ($6.90) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($8.94) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

SHB traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 578 ($7.13). The company had a trading volume of 314,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,944. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 593.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 606.95. The company has a market cap of £2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.04. Shaftesbury has a 1 year low of GBX 528 ($6.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 668.50 ($8.24).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

