Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Short Interest Down 19.2% in April

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the April 15th total of 7,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on SHLX shares. Barclays cut Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jonestrading cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

NYSE:SHLX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,516,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,852. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.41. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $16.10.

Shell Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SHLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 99.82% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The company had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 17.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

