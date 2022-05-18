Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,574.43.

Several research firms recently commented on SHEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.68) to GBX 2,860 ($35.26) in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.20) to GBX 2,550 ($31.43) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($33.28) to GBX 2,850 ($35.13) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($25.12) to GBX 2,551 ($31.45) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $549,346,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $228,638,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. Shell has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $58.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12. The stock has a market cap of $223.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shell will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

