Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.50

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
SHOE stock opened at GBX 147.28 ($1.82) on Wednesday. Shoe Zone has a twelve month low of GBX 60.55 ($0.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 164.60 ($2.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.31. The stock has a market cap of £73.64 million and a P/E ratio of 10.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 137.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 128.14.
Shoe Zone Company Profile (Get Rating)
