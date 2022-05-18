Shore Community Bank (OTCMKTS:SHRC) Trading Down 1%

Shore Community Bank (OTCMKTS:SHRC – Get Rating) traded down 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.53 and last traded at $16.53. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 6,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.53.

Shore Community Bank Company Profile

Shore Community Bank, a state chartered bank, provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in Ocean County, New Jersey. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, visa/mastercard merchant deposit accounts, and payroll/direct deposit accounts.

