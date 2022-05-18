Short Interest in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Declines By 19.5%

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 826,800 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the April 15th total of 1,027,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAESF opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 767,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.