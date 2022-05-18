Short Interest in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Increases By 23.9%

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the April 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Standard General L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 11,424,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,780 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,294,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 15,678.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,839,000 after purchasing an additional 658,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,285,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE BALY traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,015. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.54. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 1.98. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
BALY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.
Bally’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.
