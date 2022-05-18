Short Interest in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Increases By 23.9%

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the April 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 451,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Standard General L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 11,424,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,780 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,294,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 15,678.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,839,000 after purchasing an additional 658,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,285,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BALY traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,015. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.54. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 1.98. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.92 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 185.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bally’s will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BALY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

