Short Interest in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Expands By 27.6%

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CARV opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%.

CARV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Carver Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Carver Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,542 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

