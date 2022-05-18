Short Interest in Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY) Increases By 30.6%

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the April 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,946,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $964,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $4,925,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $4,234,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,481,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLAY stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. Chavant Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the advanced manufacturing and advanced materials technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

