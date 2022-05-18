Short Interest in Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Declines By 26.1%

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the April 15th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

CGIFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

OTCMKTS CGIFF traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $6.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $6.64.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

