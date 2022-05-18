Short Interest in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Increases By 33.3%

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $32.88.

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.51%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is 83.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

