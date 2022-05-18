Short Interest in Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) Decreases By 17.7%

Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 243,900 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the April 15th total of 296,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.0 days.

Shares of CRQDF remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24. Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88.

Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crédito Real, SAB. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada, a non- banking institution, provides financial solutions and services in Mexico. It offers leasing and payroll services, semi-new and used vehicle loans, and working capital finance for SMEs. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

