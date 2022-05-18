Short Interest in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Declines By 18.0%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the April 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $65,264.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,719.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 138,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $3,719,791.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 730,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,607,498.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 185,198 shares of company stock valued at $4,837,471 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRNX. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

